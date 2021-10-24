AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $35,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $232.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $234.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

