Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $72.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

