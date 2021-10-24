Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Sells $1,300,533.08 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $422,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

