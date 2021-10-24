Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.56 Billion

Brokerages expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $17.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $15.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $79.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $79.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.44 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $66.22 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

