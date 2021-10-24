Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 29,674 Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.56 on Friday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

