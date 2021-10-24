Deutsche Bank AG Has $629,000 Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.