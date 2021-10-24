Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 28,668 VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

