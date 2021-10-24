Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 13,355 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after acquiring an additional 527,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 431,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 416,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 35.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

RUSHA opened at $52.70 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

