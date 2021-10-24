Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Tredegar worth $31,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $423.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

