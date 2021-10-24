JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 26,081 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Materion worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 25,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

