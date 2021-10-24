SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $214,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $67.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

