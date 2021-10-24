SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,801 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.