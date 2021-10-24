SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,415 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 483,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

