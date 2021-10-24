Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 40.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferrari by 95.2% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ferrari by 61.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $26,160,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.87. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

