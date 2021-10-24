Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $120.53 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

