State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $118.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in State Street by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in State Street by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in State Street by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in State Street by 1,120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

