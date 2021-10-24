B. Riley Trims iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price to $39.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IHRT. Barrington Research raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

