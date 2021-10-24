Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUNL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of SUNL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

