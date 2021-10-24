Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $90.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.25.

CHD opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

