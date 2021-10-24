ProShare Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 642,625 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.