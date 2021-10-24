ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

