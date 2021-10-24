Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,012 Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $887.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.