ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

