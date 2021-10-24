ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

