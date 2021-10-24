ProShare Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,142,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

