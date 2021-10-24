iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $36,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

