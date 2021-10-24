Fmr LLC Has $38.20 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,368 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.27% of Calix worth $38,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after buying an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,717,000 after buying an additional 185,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

