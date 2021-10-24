Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Up 3.9%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.17. 8,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 355,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

