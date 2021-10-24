ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 76,996 shares.The stock last traded at $73.26 and had previously closed at $72.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 98,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

