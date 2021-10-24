ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 over the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

