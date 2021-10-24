iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,495 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $39,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

