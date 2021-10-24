Fmr LLC Sells 3,781,359 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,781,359 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fortis worth $41,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.53 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

