Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.89

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.89 and last traded at C$21.84, with a volume of 194626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.19. The stock has a market cap of C$824.41 million and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$166.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20. Insiders sold a total of 41,600 shares of company stock worth $811,589 in the last ninety days.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

