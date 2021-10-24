HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $819.18

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $819.18 and last traded at $814.16, with a volume of 220777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $802.48.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

