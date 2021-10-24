Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LabCorp exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Base business continued to recover and grew 51% and 32% for Diagnostics and Drug Development, respectively in the quarter. The company’s raised 2021 guidance taking into account the fast-recovering base business is encouraging. Good news in terms of COVID-19 testing, in July, demand for testing has again started to increase. In oncology, in the second quarter, LabCorp launched several new oncology tests, including OmniSeq INSIGHT, a pan-cancer tissue-based sequencing test for patients with advanced solid tumor cancers. Over the past year, LabCorp shares have outpaced its industry. However, Despite the recent emergence of new strain of the virus, the company is not clear about the future trail of COVID-19 testing demand.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $282.15 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $192.79 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

