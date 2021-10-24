Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $120.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.21.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.