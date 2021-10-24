Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

