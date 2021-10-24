Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEYUF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.68.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.