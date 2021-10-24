John Whittle Sells 2,410 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00.
FTNT stock opened at $335.29 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $338.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
