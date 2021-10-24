John Whittle Sells 2,410 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00.

FTNT stock opened at $335.29 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $338.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

