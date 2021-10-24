Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells 4,953 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandon Tolany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.