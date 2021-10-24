Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 159,147 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,582,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

