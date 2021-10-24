Credit Suisse Group Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $65.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

ALLY opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 55,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

