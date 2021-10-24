Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,305 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.86% of MRC Global worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $137,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $707.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

