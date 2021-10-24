Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,429 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $30,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

