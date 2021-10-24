Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 27,360 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $30,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

AQUA opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

