Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,863 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,036 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $29,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.62.

NYSE:VMW opened at $167.06 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

