747 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 341.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 273,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $46.95 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

