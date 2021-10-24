Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $34,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

