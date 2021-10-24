Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $35,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

