Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 312 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

